Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School this week offered its congratulations to students who received scholastic recognition in the third trimester:
• Sixth Grade — Kassidy Behornar, Brayden Bosley, Jonathon Bradley, Olivia Evans, Christian Hill, Ashton Myers, Laila Pascucci, Michael Peranteau, Mary Short, Joshua Strawhecker, Catherine Taylor, Juan Velasquez-Perez, Claudia Weller and Danielle Windon;
• Seventh Grade — Danaya Arzadon, Gianna DePietro, Katherine Erickson, Isaiah Failla, Theresa Hayes, Lauren Lynch, Sophia Maskell, MaryAnn Rutzler and Alicia Walker; and
• Eighth Grade — Mason David, Brooke Delahanty, Gabriel Failla, Tayler Flaherty, Daniel Genga, Gage Horton, Katelynn King, William Martin, Kevin Myers, Nicholas Nowakowski, Josephine Peranteau, Grace Short, Wesley Simmons and David Wanalista.
Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School is a pre-K 3 through eighth-grade school located at 11242 Racetrack Road, Berlin, Md. For information about admissions, contact Amanda Evans, director of admissions and advancement, at (410) 208-1600.