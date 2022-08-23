University of Alabama (UA) student Roddy Morrissey of Ocean View is participating in UA’s Cooperative Education Program during the fall 2022 semester, the university announced this week. Morrissey is working for Mercedes Benz.
In the Cooperative Education Program, students alternate periods of full-time study with periods of full-time employment. The program offers work related to the academic major or career interests of each student.
While in school, students carry regular course schedules. While on co-op, they work with professionals in their fields who supervise their training and work. At work, co-op students earn competitive salaries and may receive benefit packages in addition to valuable job experience. Participants maintain their full-time student status while at work and have priority registration status each semester through graduation.
The University of Alabama is the state’s flagship university. UA offers nearly 200 degree programs.
Submitted photo:
This fall, 195 University of Alabama students are receiving hands-on, innovative and advanced educational experiences with dozens of companies and organizations across the United States through UA’s Cooperative Education Program during the fall 2022 semester.: http://app.readmedia.com/news/attachment/174081/1811085_JH_026_Campus.jpg