Tyzhir Morris of Millsboro has been named to Alvernia University’s Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. In the fall, Morris studied PreK4 w/SpEd at Alvernia. Morris was one of more than 725 Alvernia students to earn the honor.
“Despite another challenging semester brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, Tyzhir and the rest of our students once against showed their ability to adapt and persevere,” said Alvernia University President John R. Loyack. “We look forward to welcoming back our students for another successful semester on our campuses.”
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must carry a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and take a minimum of 12 credits.
“Our students and faculty did a tremendous job quickly pivoting to new hybrid delivery models, modified classroom spaces and state-of-the art technology,” said Alvernia University Senior Vice President and Provost Glynis Fitzgerald. “These students and their loved ones should be proud of their accomplishments as they overcame so many unique challenges throughout the semester.”