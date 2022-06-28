Tyzhir Morris of Millsboro has been named to Alvernia University’s dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester.
Morris earned the distinction while enrolled in the PK4 SpEd PK12 program at the university and was one of more than 700 Alvernia students to earn the honor. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must carry a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and take a minimum of 12 credits.
Alvernia University is a Catholic comprehensive university with a liberal arts foundation founded by the Bernardine Franciscan Sisters in 1958. The university serves more than 3,000 students in Reading, Pottsville and Philadelphia, Pa.