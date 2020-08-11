Tyzhir Morris of Millsboro has been named to Alvernia University’s Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester, the university announced this week. In the spring, Morris studied PreK4 w/SpEd at Alvernia.
Morris one of more than 850 Alvernia students to earn the honors despite the disruption of the semester by the COVID-19 pandemic and the university’s transition to on online learning format.
“Tyzhir and all our students and faculty showed incredible resilience during the spring 2020 semester,” said Alvernia Universtiy President John R. Loyack. “The faculty’s quick transition to the virtual learning environment and the students’ ability to adapt to the changing instruction conditions is truly admirable and provides us with incredible faith as we prepare for the fall 2020 semester.”
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must carry a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and take a minimum of 12 credits.
Alvernia University, located on a 191-acre suburban campus in historic Berks County, Pa., is a Franciscan university of nearly 3,000 students.