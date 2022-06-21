Tyzhir Morris of Millsboro has graduated with a bachelor’s degree after completing all the requirements for graduation during the 2021-2022 academic year. Morris majored in early childhood PK-4 and special education PK-12 while studying at Alvernia University.
Morris is one of more than 670 Alvernia students who earned associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees from Alvernia University during the 2021-2022 academic year. Graduates from August 2021, December 2021 and May 2022 celebrated by walking across the stage on May 14 at the Physical Education Center on Alvernia’s main campus.