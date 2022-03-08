Enrichment of Hope, an after-school program held at the Hope Center, next to Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church in Ocean View, is seeking more volunteers from the community. The program, which started in September 2021, hopes to expand for the 2022-2023 school year.
Enrichment of Hope serves youth ages 12-18 who attend either Selbyville Middle School, Southern Delaware School of the Arts in Selbyville or Indian River High School.
In-service training for both existing volunteers and new volunteers is scheduled for Tuesday, March 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hope Center, 97 Central Avenue, Ocean View. Another mandatory training session for all new volunteers will focus on how to create a safe environment for children. That session will be held Monday, April 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hope Center.
The after-school program is held from 3 to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays when the Indian River School District has full-day sessions.
There are opportunities for volunteers with tutoring and learning for the students, physical activities, teaching life skills and helping in the kitchen.
Interested new volunteers can request an application at Mariners Bethel United Methodist Church in person, by calling (302) 539-9510 or by sending an email to hopevolunteers@marinersbethel.org. For more information and to register for the training sessions, contact Sue Allenspach at (302) 245-5743.