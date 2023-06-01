Graduation for Indian River High School’s Class of 2023 was held Wednesday, May 31, with the class of 246 students joining for commencement.
According to an Indian River High School senior-year exit survey about their plans, 44 percent of the seniors are college-bound to four-year institutions, while 34 percent are heading to Del Tech to pursue two-year associates’ degrees or professional certifications. Another 14 percent of the IRHS grads will be heading directly into the workforce, according to Greg Hockman, career and college counselor at IRHS.
“This is the information we gathered from our senior exit survey,” said Hockman.
Hockman said that very few students — only 6 percent — chose a trade or apprenticeship training.
The numbers:
• 44 percent planned to attend a four-year school;
• 34 percent planned to attend a two-year school (Del Tech);
• 6 percent planned to attend a trade school;
• 14 percent planned to obtain a job in the workforce; and
• 2 percent planned to or had enlisted in the military (one student had signed, with two more students planning to enlist).