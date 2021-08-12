Jenna Faller loves teaching the novel “Walk Two Moons.” With adventure, suspense, a touch of romance and life lessons — what more could one need? Many people can only hope to live such a story-worthy life.
And the 13-year-old-protagonist is about the same age as the students at Millsboro Middle School, where Faller was named Teacher of the Year 2020-2021. Despite having 108 English-language arts (ELA) students, Faller knows each of those kids is walking their own life path.
“I’ve learned … it doesn’t matter how many students you have — you have to treat them all as individuals and learn everything you can about them [to] help them learn to the best of their abilities. It’s not one-size-fits-all. … I learn something new every day.”
She loves working with her students and colleagues on the “Pride” team, where every moment can be different. Since both of her parents were teachers, Faller rebelled against the idea for herself. But, ultimately, she couldn’t deny that teaching gene.
“It’s takes a special person to teach middle school,” she said. “And I love it.”
Arriving in Delaware two decades ago from New Jersey, Faller has worked 15 years in education (including seven at Millsboro Middle).
“I think the most challenging aspect in general is keeping students engaged and wanting to be here, whether it’s in a pandemic or not … make them motivated enough to do well for themselves.”
Teachers have to be flexible enough to keep students engaged in the lessons, “So we have to change, too,” Faller said. “I like it because it keeps me flexible, it keeps me entertained, it keeps me wanting to come here.”
She also loves the school’s youth running program, called “Girls on the Run: Heart & Sole,” which teaches empowerment and fitness. In fact, Faller has her personal-training certification.
“When I came to Millsboro Middle School, I kind of found my place.” She’s happy to call her colleagues and administration “phenomenal,” because “not many people can say that” about their job. “Showing up to work each day is not a hardship, because I know I’m going to be supported. I just really enjoy what I do. It’s challenging and fun.”
“Ms. Faller is a dependable staff member, leader and positive influence in the building on a daily basis,” Principal Bradford Breasure said in his nomination letter. “She has integrated her personality, positive demeanor and leadership abilities to all situations throughout the school year.”
But what it comes down to is this: “‘I want you to feel safe and respected,’” Faller tells her students. “‘And if that ever is not the case, let me know,’ because I want it to be an environment where they learn and enjoy learning and have fun actually learning.”
As Teacher of the Year, Faller also reminds the community, “We’re teaching the future, and we’re here for your kids. We, as teachers, appreciate parental and community support more than anything,” Faller said. “We’re just teaching kids to live a great story.”