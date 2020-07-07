Tyzhir Morris of Millsboro was named to the Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) Academic Honor Roll after competing for the Alvernia University Golden Wolves Men’s Lacrosse Team.
Morris was one of 214 student-athletes to represent Alvernia University on the honor roll by excelling in the classroom with a semester GPA of 3.20 (on a 4.00 scale) or higher.
Morris is currently studying PreK4 w/SpEd at Alvernia and is a graduate of Sussex Technical High School.
A total of 3,851 student-athletes were recognized across the MAC, while 708 earned a perfect 4.0 grade-point average (GPA) during the spring semester.
The winter and spring academic honor rolls comprised student-athletes who competed in a varsity level sport during the winter and spring seasons, and who registered a spring term/semester GPA of 3.20 (on a 4.00 scale) or higher.
For winter sports, Women’s Indoor Track and Field led the way with 17 honorees, including six students with a 4.00 GPA, and Men’s Indoor Track and Field followed with 15 honorees. Women’s Basketball was third with 14 honorees, including four 4.00 GPAs. Women’s Ice Hockey, who concluded its first season in February, finished with 12 honor roll honorees, including three 4.00 GPAs. Wrestling, also competing in its first season, finished with 11 honorees, including three 4.00’s. Men’s Basketball rounded out winter sports with six honor roll honorees.
For spring sports, Baseball led the way with 26 honorees, including two 4.00 GPAs. Women’s Lacrosse finished in second with 19 honorees, including three 4.00’s. Women’s Indoor Track and Field led the way with 17 honorees, including six students with a 4.00 GPA. Softball finished with 16 honorees, including one 4.00 GPA.
Men’s Indoor Track and Field followed with 15 honorees, and Women’s Tennis finished with 11 honorees, including one 4.00. Both Men’s Volleyball and Men’s Lacrosse finished with nine honorees, with one 4.00 for Men’s Lacrosse and three 4.00’s for Men’s Volleyball. All seven members of the Women’s Golf team achieved honor roll status, and six members of the Men’s Golf team were honored. Men’s Tennis rounded out the winter sports with four honorees.
Across all winter and spring sports, 36 Alvernia student-athletes achieved a 4.00 GPA.
Alvernia University is a Franciscan university of nearly 3,000 students and operates on a scenic 191-acre suburban campus in historic Berks County, Pa.