Cpl. Jonathan Zubrowski, resource officer at Millsboro Middle School, will be the guest of honor at an Optimist Club of Sussex County dinner, to be honored for his exemplary work with hundreds of students in sixth to eighth grades.
Zubrowski, 33, a 10-year veteran of the Millsboro Police Department, will receive a plaque during the event, at 5:30 p.m. on May 15 at Grotto Pizza in Millsboro.
“He is an officer who promotes a positive relationship with the kids,” said Shelley McBride, social studies teacher at Millsboro Middle School, who is also a member of the Optimist Club.
“He is around the kids. He deals with the kids, and he has a positive impact on them. This annual award is for different officers in the community. Last year we awarded Jeff Hudson for his work with Camp Barnes. It is an award for officers from all over Sussex County,” McBride said.
Zubrowski was chosen because of his meaningful interaction with students, the example he sets and his creation of the Millsboro Police Department’s annual Youth Academy.
“Kids gravitate toward him. He has a personal relationship with a lot of these kids, and they look up to him,” McBride said.
There are about 780 students at Millsboro Middle School.
“I can’t express how excited I am about this award. It was a shock. I didn’t expect it,” Zubrowski told the Coastal Point this week, adding that he was proud of “being able to see the positive impact on the kids as a resource officer.”
“You might not see it at the time when you are trying to build a relationship, but over the course of weeks or months or even years, you see it. The kids I develop a relationship with in sixth grade or even eighth grade, it’s a positive role-model type of relationship,” he said. “I try to teach them to take ownership of their actions. I tell them there is becoming leaders and there is becoming team players, and you have to know when to be a leader and when to be a team player. Those are the things I like to push. I talk to them about honesty.”
“I was the school resource officer for elementary school, too,” he noted. “One of the things I’ve learned is elementary school kids want to get to know you. They hug you. They want to give you high-fives. Middle school kids are different. You have to earn their trust, develop relationships with them, whether that is doing something embarrassing to get them to laugh, playing basketball with them... I try to remember their names, to create personal handshakes and let them know they are important to me,” he said.
“You see it pay off. One of the students said, ‘I respect you.’ It makes you feel good.”
Zubrowski said the work isn’t always lighthearted, but it is rewarding.
“It can be very stressful. When they do open up about home life, that can be pretty ugly. But it’s also very rewarding,” he said.
Millsboro Police Chief Brian Calloway praised Zubrowski for learning about youth academies from other agencies and forming an effective academy for Millsboro children ages 10 to 15, who participate free of charge and receive shirts, physical fitness equipment and lunch, and go on field trips, all without cost to their parents.
“Cpl. Zubrowski started this youth academy a few years ago. This is our third class coming up. He has completely run this and organizes this, and that is just one of the things he has done for our town,” Calloway said.
“His main role is as school resource officer. Being a previous school resource officer, I can tell you it’s very challenging. I still see students. I ran into one who is 30 now. She remembered me. She was working at a local restaurant. She doesn’t know me as Chief Calloway. She knows me as Cpl. Calloway. That is the impact a school resource office has on these children. Cpl. Zubrowski has been Officer of the Year. He is just a remarkable asset to our department,” Calloway said.
Anyone interested in joining the Optimist Club can reach McBride at sussexoptimist@gmail.com or see the Optimist Club of Sussex County Facebook page.