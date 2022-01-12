The Delaware Department of Education, in conjunction with the state’s geospatial education community, is encouraging Delaware middle and high school students to join Esri’s 2022 ArcGIS webapp competition. Students are challenged to create and share interactive mapping projects using ESRI ArcGIS software. Delaware entrants to this national competition must create a digital map or Storymap that highlights facts and features unique to Delaware.
Esri’s 2022 ArcGIS School Competition is open to high school (grades 9-12) and middle school (grades 5-8) students in the United States. Assistance is available to teachers and students who have limited knowledge of how to create an ArcGIS Storymap or web app. Delaware’s top five middle and top five high school students each will be awarded a $100 cash prize. The state also will select one middle school and one high school entrant to compete nationally. Winners at the national level each will earn a trip to the 2022 Esri Education Summit in San Diego, Calif.
“We’re excited to be part of a competition that gives our students a chance to practice real-world skills in both an enjoyable and a meaningful way,” Deputy Secretary of Education Christine Alois said.
The competition closes May 1.
Past winning entries from Delaware students, along with more information, are available online.
Email maps@doe.k12.de.us with questions.
Join a free webinar about StoryMaps at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, by registering at https://nagt.org/nagt/profdev/workshops/ngss_summit/jan132022/registration.html %5bnagt.org%5d