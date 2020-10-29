For the first time, the Delaware Department of Education will be offering educators the opportunity to earn micro-credentials from the State, in conjunction with the Delaware Literacy Plan.
Micro-credentials (https://digitalpromise.org/microcredentials) are a way to verify an individual’s competence in a specific skill or set of skills. Officials said micro-credentials are a natural extension of the formal and informal learning activities educators engage in every day.
“We’re excited about this new opportunity to recognize the professional learning undertaken by our educators. We hope this encourages more educators to challenge themselves and acquire new skills and knowledge,” Delaware Secretary of Education Susan Bunting said.
Digital Promise (https://digitalpromise.org/), a national nonprofit whose mission is to accelerate innovation in education to improve opportunities to learn, is supporting Delaware in its work. Digital Promise provides more than 550 micro-credentials on a range of research-backed skills. The micro-credentials are developed, assessed and awarded by more than 60 partner organizations, ranging from institutes of higher education to districts and non-profit organizations.
“Micro-credentials provide a way to personalize professional learning for educators,” Digital Promise President and CEO Karen Cator said. “This new partnership creates a competency-based option for developing and recognizing Delaware’s teachers for their skills in literacy education.”
Delaware will focus its first micro-credentials on early literacy.
Improving third-grade literacy is considered a key initiative in the state. For nearly half a decade, reading proficiency rates have remained relatively flat, with roughly 52 percent of students reading proficiently at grade level each year since 2015, officials noted. Addressing that statewide challenge created the impetus for the Delaware Literacy Plan (https://www.doe.k12.de.us/cms/lib/DE01922744/Centricity/Domain/167/literacy-5c-20s_6_24_19_final.pdf).
Through the plan, the State has made a commitment to: provide additional literacy guidance and support to districts and schools; increase targeted professional development opportunities; develop more tools to support educators in eliminating achievement gaps and increase learning across the curriculum for all students in Delaware; increase collaboration among stakeholders; and engage families in supporting literacy.
Literacy and content experts from Delaware schools, institutes of higher education and the Delaware Department of Education are engaging in learning with Digital Promise to become developers and assessors of high-quality micro-credentials. The micro-credentials will support educators as they develop skills and acquire knowledge to improve professional practice that promotes student success in the area of early literacy.
“Delaware is among a growing number of states (https://digitalpromise.org/initiative/educator-micro-credentials/micro-credential-policy-map/) leveraging micro-credentials as a way for teachers to demonstrate evidence of effectiveness,” said Odelia Younge, director of micro-credentials at Digital Promise. “We are excited to partner with the Delaware Department of Education to provide this new pathway to recognize educators for their early literacy skills.”