To help close the digital gap for K-12 students in Sussex County, Mediacom Communication’s Connect2Compete (C2C) program has helped 118 student families gain low-cost high-speed internet service. More student families can still be connected to ensure their students can access online learning from home.
Parents and students have faced new challenges as school districts moved to incorporate online learning as part of curriculum delivery during a year marked by the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic. According to the company, a growing number of families chose to participate in Mediacom’s Connect2Compete (C2C) program, which helps income-challenged families connect to low-cost, home internet service. Currently, 118 student families in Sussex County use C2C internet to help meet online needs for their children’s education.
“School leaders today face difficult decisions about keeping students and teachers safe, while also working to achieve equity so that all students continue to progress,” said Mediacom Director of Area Operations Pat Hynes.
Connect2Compete is available in all areas where Mediacom delivers broadband service. The main criterion for eligibility is that at least one child in the household qualifies for the free or reduced-price school lunch program.
The flat-fee cost for a C2C internet subscription is $9.95 per month. Mediacom waives all fees associated with installation and modem rental, and does not require participants to sign a contract or pay a deposit.
“Mediacom made a commitment to invest company resources in a meaningful way that helps low-income families gain the connectivity they need to support their children’s education,” Hynes said. “Today, in a COVID-19 world, a connection to our fiber-based network is more essential than ever, and our broadband technicians take pride in every installation that brings Connect2Compete to local students in Sussex County and elsewhere.”
An online site provides information and a sign-up form, at mediacomc2c.com. Families can also sign-up by calling C2C service representatives at 1-855-904-2225.