At a star-studded awards ceremony held Monday evening, Oct. 11, the state’s top 20 teachers were honored by Gov. John Carney and Secretary of Education, and former IRSD Superintendent, Dr. Susan Bunting. U.S. Sen. Tom Carper also offered remarks and appreciation.
Haley Mears is an intensive learning center (ILC) teacher from East Millsboro Elementary School who is the nominee from Indian River School District (IRSD). According to her principal, Karen Clausen, Mears ensures her students “actively participate and she leads with inquiry and engagement.”
Mears is a graduate of Indian River High School and holds her bachelor’s degree in education from Wilmington University. She also has a master’s degree from Walden University.
“I love it when kids have that lightbulb moment,” said Mears in a video tribute at the teacher of the year event. “I was super blessed to have had really great teachers in my own education.”
Mears added: “I know this goes beyond traditional education, but I place a huge focus on the social and emotional learning. Being a good person is just as important as being a smart one!”
Each of the nominees was awarded a cash grant of $2,000.
According to Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, who thanked all of the state’s educators, only 20 teachers were nominated for the state award out of nearly 10,000 educators. “It is a wonderful honor just to be nominated,” said the Congresswoman. She quoted a character she appreciates from television who said, “Teaching is as close to immortality as you can come… you become projected into the future.”
Dr. Bunting was also praised by Carney, who said she is “lifting up all of our teachers and educators in all of our districts.” Bunting last week surprised state administrators by resigning from her position effective in December and will not serve at the start of the next school term. She was named Indian River’s Teacher of the Year back in 1985.