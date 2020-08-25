The Board of Trustees at Worcester Preparatory School this week announced that on July 1, John McDonald assumed the role as the new Worcester Prep head of school.
A leader with a lifelong passion for education and learning, they said, McDonald comes to Berlin, Md., from Ticonderoga, N.Y., where he most recently served as superintendent of schools in the Ticonderoga Central School District. In addition to his educational background, leadership qualities and ability to connect with people, they noted, he brings extensive knowledge and experience in almost every facet of education, from independent schools to the public school sector.
McDonald holds an undergraduate degree from Washington & Lee University, a master’s degree from Northeastern University and a doctorate from Columbia University’s Teachers College in Educational Leadership. He began his career at Bayside Academy, an independent school in Alabama with more than 700 students, where he taught history and then transitioned to middle school head and assistant head of school. For the past 19 years, he has served as the superintendent of an 800-student school district, managing a $20 million budget.
McDonald and his wife, Andrea, along with their two daughters, relocated from New York to Berlin this summer. His youngest daughter, Anna, will attend WPS this fall, and his oldest daughter, Meg, is a student at the University of Delaware.
“The Worcester Prep community is thrilled and honored to welcome the McDonald family to WPS!” representatives said.
For more information, visit www.worcesterprep.org or call (420) 641-3575.