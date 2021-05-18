McDaniel College this week announced the name of incoming students enrolled as members of the Class of 2025. Two local students are among the new students at the college.
Gage Spinks of Millsboro, a graduate of Indian River High School, plans to study marketing. Alicia Toomey of Millsboro, a graduate of Sussex Central High School, plans to study education (pre-kindergarten-12).
McDaniel College has 1,800 undergraduates. Students can choose from more than 70 undergraduate programs of study, including pre-professional specializations and student-designed majors, plus 20 graduate programs. McDaniel offers access to both Baltimore and Washington, D.C., plus a European campus in Budapest, Hungary.
