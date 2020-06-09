McDaniel College is welcoming members of the Class of 2024. Local students who have deposited as of June 5 include:
• Erin Lewis of Frankford, a graduate of Indian River High School, who plans to study English and education (PK-12).
• Haley Morris of Ocean View, also a graduate of Indian River High School, who plans to study biology and environmental studies.
McDaniel College is a community of 1,600 undergraduates where students can choose from more than 70 undergraduate programs of study, including pre-professional specializations and student-designed majors, plus 20 graduate programs. McDaniel offers access to both Baltimore and Washington, D.C., plus a European campus in Budapest, Hungary. For more information about McDaniel College, visit www.mcdaniel.edu.