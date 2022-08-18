Monica McCurry is the new principal of East Millsboro Elementary School. She joins the Indian River School District community from the Reilly Brown Elementary School in Dover (part of the Caesar Rodney School District) where she was most recently the assistant principal.
Earlier in her teaching career, McCurry was a fourth-grade teacher and an achievement liaison leader. She also served as a third-grade teacher. During her tenure at Reilly Brown, the school underwent a large remodeling project, and students were displaced from their building for a period, during which teachers had to be more flexible.
“I am most excited about joining the EME family and working with the students, community, and staff,” McCurry said of the new role. “Everyone I meet and everywhere I go, I keep hearing the word ‘family.’ I have come to know the faculty at EME as a close-knit family who love their school, the students and community. They have been extremely welcoming, and I look forward to collaborating with everyone during this new school year.”
Asked about what she brings to the table to the Millsboro community, she said, “I have a passion for instruction and best-practice in education. I want to be in the classrooms working with students and teachers. I believe in identifying the strengths of your staff and supporting them in their professional journey.”
On the issues of extracurricular activities, and more arts and science or new STEM skills at the school, she said, “As an elementary school, we are able to offer art, music, physical education, life skills, STEM and computer each week for our students. This allows all our students the opportunity to engage in a variety of experiences. EME currently offers both a Girls on the Run and Robotics after-school club. During the school day, we offer the Alpha Club” — a service organization — “student council and Guys with Ties. We are hoping to create opportunities for students to join a Morning Announcement Club and EME Safety Patrol.”
Equity, access to programs and accessibility is a hot topic within the district, and McCurry said she feels the school is focused on supporting individual students.
“Equity is about access and opportunity. Our goal at EME is to provide the best instruction that meets the individual needs of each student. As a Responsive Classroom School, we work on supporting our students with engaging academics, developing their interpersonal skills through a positive classroom environment, and providing instruction that builds on a child’s emotional, physical and cognitive development.”