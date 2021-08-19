Matthew McCowan participated in Boy Scouts while he was growing up. McCowan was a scout guide, helping kids transition into scouting. He enjoyed teaching them and realized working with middle-school students was his passion.
McCowan believes the skills he learned then made him a better teacher.
“In Scouts, you learn leadership skills and you learn how to be successful in a lot of different things,” he said. “You learn how to communicate.”
McCowan has been teaching since 2008. Three years ago, he became a teacher at Selbyville Middle School, teaching seventh-grade science. And he was named the school’s Teacher of the Year for the 2021-2022 school year.
Before becoming a teacher, McCowan received his bachelor’s degree from Kutztown University of Pennsylvania and received his master’s degree from Wilkes University.
McCowan said his favorite part of teaching seventh-graders is their curiosity.
“They want answers, and science is so good about trying to find answers,” he said. “They’re so inquisitive and questioning. They’re still wanting to explore and learn.”
McCowan said the hands-on aspect of science is beneficial.
“There is something almost visceral about science… when you look under a microscope and see things moving, when you’re looking at pond water or seeing a chemical reaction happen that’s blowing up a balloon from an Erlenmeyer flask…” he said. “There are so many hands-on things that science allows you to do.”
During remote and hybrid learning in place during much of the 2020-2021 school year, it was difficult to do hands-on activities, he said. McCowan taught differently and even pre-recorded some lessons for students, he said. He would get the kids into a routine and investigated interesting scientific questions to keep students engaged.
“We investigated why a teenage kid was feeling tired all the time. We investigated what disease she ended up having. We investigated the microbiome of the human body.”
McCowan said he believes that students retain information from building projects.
“One thing that I’ve done with my students a bunch of times. We built kites out of tissue paper and straws,” he said. “Just the process of them going from straws and strings and tissue paper and having a final product, then being able to explain why it flies the direction it flies and the process of building and questioning and refining… ‘Oh it crashed, we need to fix this piece.’ That whole process is really the best way people learn, and it’s my favorite way to teach.”
McCowa said he was glad to win Teacher of the Year for SMS.
“I was pretty happy. I was nominated by a student, which was really cool, because at my old school you had to nominate yourself. But I was like, ‘I’m never going to do that,’” he said. “I was super-proud and happy to be nominated by a student. I will be the best representative for Selbyville Middle School that I can be, because it’s a good team.”
McCowan said Selbyville Middle School’s teachers are dedicated to the students.
“We love the kids. All the teachers are there for the kids. We are not there for ourselves. We are not there for fame or notoriety. We just are there for the kids, and we love to see the kids be successful.”
McCowan said middle-school students deserve more credit from society.
“They are more capable than what a lot of people think they are. They can creatively solve a lot of our problems, and it sounds cliché, but the future is bright because they are good problem-solvers.”