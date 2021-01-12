Jemini McCloskey of Millsboro was named to the Fall 2020 University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences Dean’s List. During the term, McCloskey was majoring in English.
“This accomplishment is a sign of Jemini’s hard work and commitment to learning,” representatives said.
More than 2,100 undergraduate students have qualified for the Fall College of Arts & Sciences Dean’s List. Students on the Dean’s List earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 GPA for the semester.
University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences Dean’s List is home to 19 academic departments that offer major degrees in 27 disciplines and 36 minors.