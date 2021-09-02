Heather McCabe has always enjoyed helping students learn. Many of her family members worked in education, and she gravitated toward being a teacher. She was the “teacher’s pet” and helped classmates who struggled.
McCabe’s father was a gym teacher for more than 30 years in Indian River School District. His influence inspired her.
“I always have former students tell me how much he meant to them. He was a big part of their life, and he helped them get on the right path,” McCabe said.
After 15 years of her own teaching career, McCabe has connected with many of her students in a similar way. She was named Teacher of the Year for 2020-2021 at Phillip C. Showell Elementary.
McCabe has supported students outside of the classroom and said she believes it’s important to understand their backgrounds.
“I’ve been successful through the years because I do build those relationships. That’s at the heart of everything I do,” she said. “Sometimes I’ll attend their events outside of school if they invite me, go to a baseball game or softball game. I’ve been to first Holy Communions, and I’ve been to horseback riding shows. I’ve been to birthday parties. I want to try to show up and be supportive.”
McCabe graduated from Indian River High School in 1994 and from Goucher College in 1998. She taught for three years at Widewater Elementary School in Stafford, Va., to begin her career, she said. In 2017, she received her master’s degree from the Relay School. She also stayed at home for eight years to help raise her kids.
In her time off, for three years she worked for a program called Parents as Teachers. She helped work with newborns and helped the parents with their development, she said.
She most recently taught third grade, covering all subjects. She’s dual-certified, so she was also in charge of special-education students. And she has also taught first and fifth grades.
McCabe said her favorite part of teaching is taking a non-reader and making them a reader.
“Even if it’s not reading, when a student suddenly gains confidence in something that they weren’t good at before or they master a concept, or they apply something really hard to something even harder — that’s by the far the most wonderful part of the job,” she said.
The hardest part of the job, McCabe said, is meeting all the students’ needs. She has different strategies to reach each student, she said.
“I’m just always planning and always just trying to come up with the most effective ways that I can meet their needs, whether that’s in a small group or whether that’s in independent work,” she said.
McCabe said she believes in responsive classroom strategies. Every morning, she has met with her students, and they shared their dreams and collaborate on tasks, she said. That period of time gave her an opportunity to become even closer with her students, McCabe said, adding that those early morning meetings are a key to her students’ success.
“Once you build relationships with your kids, you can get them to do anything. Get them to work to their potential,” she said. “You have to put enough into someone. So, you have to deposit a lot, so that at any time you can make a withdrawal.
“I feel like that morning meeting time is depositing into those kids’ lives and letting them know I am a safe adult, and we’re a family and we’re a team. That way, throughout the day, when I need to make withdrawals and I really need them to work hard and really preserve and push through something they might not want to do, I can make that deposit, because I spend every morning like making huge deposits in them.”
Winning Teacher of the Year was an honor, she said, crediting her family and husband for being supportive throughout her entire journey.
“I always want to shout out to my mom and dad, because they provided the most supportive and loving upbringing,” she said. “I also want to shout out my husband, George, because it’s not easy being married to a teacher. Especially early on, there’s a lot of hours and a lot of time spent when I was getting my masters away from him — like, you’re there, but you’re not fully in the moment with your family. He definitely picked up a lot of slack through the years as I was trying to perfect my craft and better myself.”
But McCabe isn’t working in a classroom anymore. As of this fall, she is the special-education coordinator at Phillip C. Showell. In that role, she is in charge of special education, taking on the role of case manager, and supervising educators.
“It’s a lot of paperwork. No more children in the room, but I am hoping that I can scale my impact in a broader sense than just in a classroom every day,” she said, adding that she’s excited for her new role, though she will miss some aspects of teaching.
“I will miss it immensely. I do think I was made to be a teacher from the time I was little. I come from a family of teachers, and it’s just in my blood to be a natural teacher, with my own kids and then also with my students,” she said. “I’m hoping that I’ll still have some intervention groups and get to see kids, and not just be tucked away in an office all day.”