It was only fitting.
Indian River High School senior student-athlete Brynn McCabe made one final trip to the athletic stadium where she had prevailed as a supportive teammate and standout performer for the last four years.
But this time, she had traded in her athletics uniforms for a cap and gown.
And, this time, she had the stage all to herself.
McCabe was chosen to deliver the valedictory speech at the Indian River High School Class of 2022’s graduation ceremonies on Tuesday, May 31. The honor was bestowed upon her as a result of her outstanding academic achievements, including a senior-year grade-point average (GPA) of 5.25 and a cumulative GPA of 4.70.
“It means the world to me that I was the Indian River High School Class of 2022 valedictorian,” said McCabe following the IR girls’ soccer season-ending banquet. “It was recognition for the years of hard work, late-night studying and sacrifices I sometimes had to make.
“I have always worked hard in school, and I value earning good grades, in addition to balancing sports and extracurricular activities,” she said, “so this was a special honor. I was excited to speak in front of my class one last time at graduation. I was honored that I was recognized for my grade-point average, and for my dedication to being the best all-around student athlete that I could be.”
McCabe admitted that, when she began crafting her valedictory speech, she wanted to challenge her classmates to rise up in the face of life’s challenges.
“My speech was centered around how one overcomes obstacles,” said McCabe. “Due to the pandemic, my class has shown that they are more than capable of adapting to situations and prevailing in difficult times.”
To effectively make her point, McCabe used the metaphors of a carrot, an egg and a coffee bean to show the three main ways to tackle issues in life.
“Carrots soften after being placed in hot water, just like people who become weak when faced with problems,” said McCabe. “Eggs harden in hot water, similar to those who become angry and shut down after bad news. These people are negative and can become bitter. Coffee beans, however, make coffee after being placed in hot water, just like people who can transform their environment into something much better.”
She said she considered the metaphor to be memorable, and one that enabled her fellow classmates to self-reflect during the speech.
“I challenged my classmates to be the coffee beans whenever they face hardships,” McCabe added. “Hopefully, they will think about these metaphors when faced with [challenging] times in life.”
In front of a capacity crowd on graduation night, McCabe confidently strode to the microphone. She said she was extremely pleased that she didn’t feel the least bit nervous.
“I felt appreciative of all my high-school memories while looking out at my classmates,” she recalled. But, she said, she also “felt a little sad that my four years at Indian River were over. I was thinking about how quickly it went by. I felt proud of my school right before I walked to the podium. I also felt gratitude toward my friends and family, and especially toward my teachers and coaches.”