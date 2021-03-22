Jackie Selba’s eighth-grade religion class recently participated in a Knights of Columbus essay contest with the theme, “How do I Live and Embody the Virtue of Charity?” Each student in her class submitted their essay to a panel of judges. Three essays were chosen as winners.
The Knights of Columbus, Council 11285, from St. Michael the Archangel parish in Georgetown and mission church Mary Mother of Peace in Millsboro awarded the three students gift cards and certificates on behalf of Robert Oliver, Grand Knight.
“We always encourage our students to participate in acts of charity, with many service projects throughout the school year,” said MBS Director of Admissions & Advancement Amanda Evans. “Students frequently share ideas for projects after they have personally witnessed a need. This essay contest offered our eighth-graders a wonderful opportunity to evaluate their own ability to recognize need.”
