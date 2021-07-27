Matthew Maute of Ocean View received a bachelor’s degree in economics during the 2021 Commencement Ceremonies of Hobart & William Smith Colleges, held on Sunday, May 16. Maute is the child of Robert and Robin Maute.
Having persevered through an unprecedented academic year, 514 undergraduates and 10 master’s candidates received their diplomas during an in-person ceremony held on the Hobart & William Smith campus.
Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden (LHD 2021) delivered the commencement address. In her remarks, she said that the “once-in-a-lifetime” challenges of the pandemic have been a dramatic test of resiliency for this year’s graduates, as well as a “catalyst for thinking about the nature of work, what is important in life and how to help everyone move into the digital future with equity and dignity.”
In her address, HWS President Joyce P. Jacobsen praised the campus’ collective strength over the past year and “the tenacity, dedication and sheer willpower of its individuals.”
The colleges conferred three honorary degrees to individuals who have enhanced local, national and global communities through their enduring spirit of service. They included: Hayden, Director of Public Health for Ontario County Mary Beer and Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club of Geneva and the Geneva Community Center Chris Lavin (1981).
