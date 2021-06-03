It’s impossible to crush the artistic spirit. After the pandemic twice canceled Selbyville’s annual youth art show, Phillip C. Showell Elementary School (PCS) hosted their own virtual art exhibition in May.
“As they say, the show must go on,” said art teacher Laurie Hall, who has led schoolwide art projects on town history and culture. She helped the PCS students tap into their own creativity, and helped award prizes at all grade levels.
The Selbyville Community Club has hosted the Youth Art Month show at the Selbyville Public Library every March since 2005.
With art, children “can express themselves freely,” said club representative Jackie Bates. “Personally, I felt that art was the only way to bring some light into this dark year.”