Enrichment of Hope is an afterschool care program offered in Ocean View, hosted at Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church, in its Hope Center. The Mariner’s family and youth ministry organization is calling for volunteers from the community. The enrichment program started this school year, in September 2021, with 13 students, and hopes to expand for the 2022-2023 academic year.
Volunteers are needed for after-school tutoring, physical education and life-skills training. Enrichment of Hope serves young people 12 to 18 who attend Selbyville Middle School, SDSA in Selbyville or Indian River High School. The after-school program is held from 3 to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday when the Indian River School District has full-day academic sessions and includes dinner.
The Rev. Rev. Christina Wilson is the director of family and youth ministries at Mariner’s. She said the program really fills a need in the community.
“We do small things with great care,” said Wilson.
The two-and-a-half-hour program, three days a week, “will include help with schoolwork and general academic needs during the first hour, and training in life skills and an emphasis on health and fitness in the second hour,” she stated.
After each session, participants will receive dinner and a message of hope, “aimed at teaching values and moral and faith lessons,” she said.
The program also needs help in the kitchen at Hope Center.
“We have been in pilot stage in our first year,” said Sue Allenspach, volunteer coordinator. “The students get a homemade meal prepared by our cooks. It’s a healthy but kid-friendly dinner. Some of the volunteers also dine with the students, so it’s like a big family.”
Enrichment of Hope volunteer service training is scheduled for both existing volunteers and new volunteers for Tuesday, March 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hope Center, 97 Central Avenue, Ocean View. A second mandatory training for all new volunteers will focus on how to create a safe environment for children. That training session will be held on April 4 from 6 to 8 p.m., also at the Hope Center.
The church has invested $3.8 million in the 13,050-square-foot Hope Center structure, with meeting rooms, classrooms, a computer lab, a stage, kitchen café, prayer room and storage areas, and it can accommodate 400 people.
Those interested in volunteering should reach out to volunteer coordinator Sue Allenspach at hopevolunteers@marinersbethel.org. For more information on the training, contact the church at (302) 539-9510.