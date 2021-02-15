The Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing at Beebe Healthcare has been named the best nursing school in the state of Delaware by RegisteredNursing.org, for the third consecutive year.
The nursing advocacy organization ranked nursing schools based on methodology that analyzes each school’s pass rate for students on the NCLEX-RN exam. Out of the seven nursing programs in the state, Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing had the highest score, with 97.97.
“To continue to be ranked as the No. 1 Nursing Program in Delaware is a testament to the perseverance of the students and the faculty amidst a pandemic,” said Karen Pickard, DNP, MSN, RN, CNE, program administrator for the Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing.
“As a hospital-based program, we were able to quickly pivot last spring and create an academic-clinical partnership with the hospital, so that students could continue to provide patient care and learn in real-time. The continuation of the curriculum and the innovation of the faculty during the pandemic enabled the Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing students to once again achieve a 100 percent pass rate on their nursing boards (NCLEX).”
Beebe Healthcare’s Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing, which is celebrating its 100-year anniversary this year, offers one of the country’s leading accredited RN diploma programs. The program emphasizes nursing foundations, clinical experience and preparation for the NCLEX-RN examination. Faculty and staff serve students as mentors and role models.
The Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing at Beebe Healthcare is the only hospital-based nursing program in Delaware and is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN). The diploma in professional nursing is awarded at the completion of the curriculum, qualifying graduates to be eligible for National Council of State Boards of Nursing NCLEX examination, leading to licensure as a registered nurse. Beebe graduates consistently have high NCLEX pass rates.
For more information on the nursing school rankings and methodology, go to www.registerednursing.org/rn-ranking-methodology/. For more information on the School of Nursing, go to www.beebehealthcare.org/school-nursing.