The Lord Baltimore Elementary School PTO met on Tuesday evening at the school cafeteria to discuss 2023 fundraising and programming plans, with about 20 parents and three teachers in attendance. The parent teacher organization is starting the year with a working bank account balance of more than $34,000 after a string of successful funding events and benefit partnerships.
The first PTO-supported event will be to serve as volunteers at the ice-skating rink that will be created at the downtown Bethany Beach basketball courts. The annual Fire & Ice Festival runs from Jan. 27-28 this year, and PTO President Alex Gibson placed a call for volunteers and described the duties of the rink marshals.
“The Ice Rink at Fire & Ice Festival will be entirely sponsored by Bethany Beach Books, and the owner Jackie Inman Burns,” explained Gibson. “She runs the bookstore and is paying for the ice. The cost to skate is $5 per person, and if the LB PTO will monitor and help the skaters, we will receive a portion of the proceeds to come back to the school.”
The ice rink will be open from noon to 8 p.m. both nights of the festival. Gibson and the PTO members decided it would require two-hour shifts of the PTO volunteers.
“We will be collecting the money for skate rentals from the skaters, and we likely will need four people at any time.”
Christina Antonioli, PTO vice president, predicted that, based on skater traffic expected and past results, the PTO might raise as much as $2,500 for their efforts.
The LB PTO is also planning a parent-night-out event on Feb. 10, which will cost $20 per child and $10 for any additional siblings, so that parents in the community can have a date night. The LB PTO will provide pizza. The organization also has been granted a large inflatable movie screen by publisher Scholastic, and several PTO parents in the audience offered to provide a projector so that movies could be shown while parents bring their kids to the school’s cafeteria.
The PTO also agreed to support the Bunny Palooza 5K race and 1-mile walk sponsored by the Quiet Resorts Charitable Foundation (QRCF). Last year, the QRCF granted Lord Baltimore school $12,000, or the entire net profit of the racing event, for a new track behind the school. That track is now operational, with Girls on the Run clubs and Let Me Run boys clubs taking full advantage of the 400-meter surface. The QRCF donation underwrote about a quarter of the cost. This is the first year that the Let Me Run program for boys is being initiated.
“We had a great time supporting Bunny Palooza last year,” said Antonioli. “We had a person for the bunny costume, provided kids face painting and crafts, and our choir also helped lead the national anthem at the bandshell.”
The PTO board expectation was that similar volunteer work and helping turn-out runners and walkers for the April 8 event would be part of the relationship.
QRCF has asked the LB PTO to determine the use of funds of any fundraising partnership this year. Some of the items on the wish list from both parents and the LB administration include: playground exercise equipment, commemorative benches honoring teachers and an outdoor classroom or learning center. The board agreed to make a recommendation to QRCF from its list of items that require outside community support.
The LB PTO had recorded income of nearly $12,000 last quarter from fundraising efforts including its Holiday Shop, the School Store, the Color Run and the Spirit Wear day. The total balance is more than $34,000 in the coffers, with the largest investment in the Holiday Shop toys.
One LB parent commented that giving students a chance to buy dollar-store-type gifts for their families was a wonderful gesture.
“It was the sweetest thing that our kids could give their parent or siblings a gift this year,” she said. Gibson agreed and noted, “We also did treats for the teachers, and they really appreciated it.”
The PTO board said it would be turning over in May, and none of the four board members were planning to run for PTO again. For several of the parents, the issue is that their kids are aging out of LB and moving on to middle school. One parent said she was moving back to full-time employment and would not be able to continue to serve.
“It’s been a great experience,” said Gibson. “We may wish to start recruiting and hope you will consider serving on PTO for the next school year.”