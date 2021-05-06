When the Board of Education asked each principal in the Indian River School District to expand in-person learning on Wednesdays, each school took a different route. For instance, some schools said they would try to bring in high-needs students who needed special instruction.
But when Lord Baltimore Elementary School announced that they would bring all hybrid students back for in-person learning on Wednesdays, it quickly became apparent that all schools needed to provide that opportunity.
So they will.
Starting on May 5, the district will offer half-days of Wednesday in-person instruction for all grades (Wednesday was previously a remote learning day for all students), with the Wednesday half-day offered to all hybrid students and alternating each week by cohort.
The half-day schedule for Wednesdays will be: Cohort B (May 5, May 19 and June 9) and Cohort A (May 12 and June 2, since they had more in-person days earlier this year). There is no school for students on May 26. There will be five hours of instruction on those dates, and meal service will be provided.
Families will be surveyed for participation, and classes will run from approximately 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or similar). The program is not mandatory, so anyone not participating in-person will continue to do remote, asynchronous (self-paced) learning at the elementary level, or remote, synchronous (real time, following a school schedule) instruction at the middle- and high-school levels. The district will continue to offer full-time remote instruction for parents who prefer that model.
“We realize we need to provide increased instructional time for all students between now and the end of the school year, while also providing additional support for students who need the most support,” superintendent Jay Owens told the board on April 26.
“I think it certainly will provide access for all students in all buildings at all grade levels, and I think it is the right thing to do,” said Board Member Heather Statler.
Of IRSD’s approximately 10,600 students, about 73 percent are using hybrid learning and 27 percent are fully remote.
Community demanded a single district plan
Parent Molli Carter applauded Lord Baltimore’s action, but she explained that all students must be given that opportunity, not just those in the IRSD’s more affluent ZIP codes.
“I now see the inequities that have been long understood by those experiencing them. LB is 84 percent white, which stands in stark contrast to all other elementary schools in this district.
“The [IRSD] Community Advisory Board, of which I’m a part, was assembled because of a consent order put in place in part due to inequities. … This opportunity must be given to all other schools … Parents, please stand up for equal educational opportunities and have your voices heard.”
Linda Wren is the court-appointed special master for that consent order, and she also demanded more transparency, outreach and community decision-making in the matter.
“The lack of a level playing field for each school appears discriminatory when the school with the least racial and ethnic diversity has an opportunity that other elementary school students do not have,” Wren wrote. “The decision to allow collective decision-making at each elementary school eliminates the level playing field” for basic instruction, so she asked that the board step in for a district-wide decision.
Their comments showed that the overall district needed to move fast. Although other buildings weren’t able to move as quickly as Lord Baltimore, the board unanimously insisted that all schools and grade levels offer Wednesdays in-person, even for just 15 total hours of face-time.
“That really sparked us, so kudos to Lord Baltimore, because they showed us that we really can do it,” Statler told the Coastal Point after the meeting. “We tried and tried — truly — getting students back into the classrooms if they’re able to do so, that is what we want to do. That is our mission — to educate students.
She thanked the public for remaining gracious as the schools, teachers and community continue to deal with the challenges of an entire pandemic-era school year. Currently, high schools are planning for in-person graduation ceremonies and proms, both to be held at their school football fields.
“I believe we’ve made a ton of progress … with bringing in students,” Owens said. “My hope is that we have a very strong summer-school that is very well-attended … and it springs us into the fall, where I hope we can bring all students in five days a week on a traditional schedule.”
Millions of dollars in education funding were recently announced for federal COVID-19 recovery. The State has broad plans to target students needing support, including tutoring, online library access, more instructional materials, professional development and much more, to get students toward grade-level instruction.
The next IRSD Community Advisory Board meeting is scheduled for Thursday, June 10, at 4:30 p.m. at Millsboro Middle School. All committee and board meetings are open to the public.
Sussex Central to be biggest school in state
Design continues for the new Sussex Central High School, which will be Delaware’s largest high school (by capacity), according to architects at ABHA|BS+A. The northern-Millsboro campus will be designed to fit 2,200 students. The current SCHS has 1,900 students enrolled in a building designed for 1,500.
Eventually, Millsboro Middle School will move into the current SCHS building. Although nothing is set in stone, there is discussion of sharing the auditorium and a few wings between the two schools, a space- and money-saving technique. The 27-month construction is expected to occur from 2022 to 2024.
Meanwhile, the IRSD will pay $17,000 this year for “substantial repairs” to two of the modular classrooms (outdoor trailers) that were brought to SCHS to help relieve capacity issues.
Tiptoeing back toward school choice
There have been no changes to School Choice (Policy JECC-A) in the last few months, but Board President Rodney Layfield said he wants to take another look at the transition years: students moving from grade 5 to 6 or grade 8 to 9. Currently, school-choice students are not guaranteed a spot at the next school in their current feeder pattern, unless there is room. Many schools are at or near capacity, so there is limited availability for students who aren’t returning to the same school or who aren’t siblings of existing students at a given school.
The school board has already voted on school choice applications for the 2021-2022 school year, so if the board discusses, votes and approves a change, it could impact some wait-listed students.
However, some families may not have even submitted applications for next fall, knowing that grades 6 and 9 were partially excluded from the definition of “returning student.” (Again, if the board votes to approve a change, families may be allowed to file belatedly under “good cause.”)
The Policy Committee also discussed school choice in April, but ultimately did not recommend any changes.
Board VP Leolga Wright insisted that the school board adhere to its capacity limits regarding school choice. But Layfield suggested that capacity “isn’t quite a black-and-white issue,” suggesting that if, say, six students from each high school wanted to switch to the other school, they would balance each other out. However, committee members earlier this month suggested that that kind of balancing act might seem to rely on the whims of the monthly school-choice requests.
“We keep tweaking the policy, and every time you tweak the policy to fix one issue, you’re creating other issues,” said Board Member W. Scott Collins, who is chairman of the district’s policy committee.
Layfield still requested that a board-level discussion occur in May, even if a vote ultimately fails.
In other IRSD news:
- After several years of hard saving and a current-expense referendum, the annual Financial Position Report projects that IRSD will have $15.8 million in its reserve fund this summer, which will carry the district through its $3 million in projected payroll during summer, until the autumn influx of tax funds.
- Seventh-grader Maria Gutierrez Carcamo was honored as Carson Scholar at Southern Delaware School of the Arts. The award is given to students who excel academically and are dedicated to serving their community.
“When the teachers talk about her, she has a strong vision for her future,” including her own plan for a presidential run in 2048, said Principal Travis Bower.
- The Indian River Education Association (the district’s employee union) has extended its senior scholarship drive. Contact Melissa Abbott at Sussex Central High School to contribute with cash, check or Venmo payment.
- Sussex Central High School was honored for winning the 2020 Division I State Football Championship.
The IRSD Board of Education’s next regular monthly meeting will be Monday, May 27, at 7 p.m. at Indian River High School. Four committee meetings are open to the public and will be held Monday, May 10, at Southern Delaware School of the Arts’ cafeteria in Selbyville: Policy Committee at 4 p.m., Curriculum Committee at 5 p.m., Buildings & Grounds Committee at 6 p.m. and Finance Committee at 7 p.m.