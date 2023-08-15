Each year, the Lord Baltimore Lions Club of Ocean View presents scholarship monies to students at the Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing at Beebe Healthcare.
Recipients of this year’s awards are Rita Thompson of Georgetown and Francesco Malone of Harbeson.
Scholarship recipients were selected by first-year faculty members at the School of Nursing. They were asked to identify senior, non-traditional students who reside in Sussex County, who have a need for financial support, and who demonstrate caring and professional attitudes in their day-to-day work.
The Lord Baltimore Lions Club of Ocean View is committed to community, humanitarian needs, and service and has been active in the community for more than 75 years.