The Lord Baltimore Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) raised $35,000 for a new running and outdoor play track behind the Ocean View school the old-fashioned way. The PTO held fundraisers and partnered with the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, the Quiet Resorts Charitable Foundation and local merchants including Summer Salts to raise more than $50,000 to pave and install the surface.
Laurie McFaul, vice president of the QRCF, said at the recent ribbon-cutting, “We don’t always get to see the tangible results of our fundraising events like we will with this wonderful track.”
Julie Deane, secretary of the Lord Baltimore PTO, added, “We had great partnerships on this program, and now our kids get to enjoy the track.”
Alex Gibson is the PTO president for Lord Baltimore this year and was one of the primary drivers of the private funding effort. She is also an avid runner herself, supports the Girls on the Run chapters at LB, and will compete in the Baltimore Marathon and running festival on Oct. 15.
Other PTO members, including Vice President Cristina Antonioli, helped move the project forward. Antonioli is training with McFaul for half-marathons this fall by running together and encouraging each other as friends in training.
“We have to be accountable to each other when we run together,” said Antonioli of her longtime friend McFaul.
The Quiet Resorts Charitable Foundation donated $12,000 toward the project, with proceeds from its annual Bunnypalooza run registrations during the Easter holiday weekend donated to the PTO.
Doug Purcell is the president of QRCF.
“It was a great partnership for QRCF working with the chamber and with the PTO to make this possible,” he said. “We hope to do so again in future years with this school and encourage young people to start running earlier in life.”
John and April Fels of Summer Salts Beach Grill also provided a personal donation of $5,000 from the Bethany Beach community.
Principal Pam Webb, who helped encourage the PTO and provided support on the design and building phase of the outdoor track, was unable to attend the dedication, as she recently broke her hip during an accident in the Lord Baltimore parking lot and is still on the mend. In her stead, Assistant Principal Barkley Heck did the honors and dedicated the track with a ribbon-cutting ceremony during a back-to-school night last week.
Deane said a future project might be an outdoor classroom for student instruction, which, she said, “has been another dream of Ms. Webb’s.”
Purcell agreed that working with the PTO on an outdoor classroom project might be a future QRCF partnership opportunity. Other QRCF board members on-hand for the ribbon-cutting included Billy Scott, past president.