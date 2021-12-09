Lord Baltimore Elementary School in Ocean View is in dire need of a real track surface to upgrade its exercise program and gym facilities. Principal Pam Webb provided direction to the school’s parent teacher organization that creative financing would be needed to upgrade from the current crushed-stone surface, on eroded school grounds and over an oblong semi-circle, that now serves as a track.
So, the PTO and teachers arrived at a very creative solution: “Let’s paint the kids!”
The school held a Color Run on Friday, Dec. 3, to the delight of students from kindergarten through fifth grade.
“It is super-cool that the parents and teachers really got into the act,” said PTO member Alex Gibson, who was a volunteer coordinator. “We have raised over $2,000 so far” on the fundraiser,” she noted. “Mrs. Webb would like to add a nice track to the school, and the PTO is making it happen.”
About 12 parents from the PTO, per shift, grabbed squirt bottles full of powdered paint coatings and doused the kids as they ran through three different stations in plain, white T-shirts. The gauntlet included colorful balloons festooning into an arch, through which children ran, and something akin to a tie-dyed T-shirt emerged on their backs after several laps.
Teachers also participated and got into the act. Heather Wood, who teaches fifth grade at the school, said, “We really need a track here.” She added that the elementary school has a committed group of girl runners. “Girls on the Run is super-active here at L.B,” said Wood, suggesting the girls need a track surface to train or stage charity runs.
In fact, Girls on the Run’s state organization held a major 5K fundraiser last weekend at DelTech in Georgetown. (For more information on the GOTR programs, visit https://www.gotrde.org/.)
Jake Buchler, a kindergarten teacher who ran with his class, said charity involvement is all part of being a teacher at L.B.
“Yes, this is part of the kindergarten-teacher job description,” he said, as his white polo shirt was hit with bottles of pink, blue, orange and purple powdered colors.
Sponsors interested in participating in the effort should reach out to the Lord Baltimore PTO, through either Gibson or Courtney Burkle, the PTO president, at ptolordbaltimore@gmail.com.