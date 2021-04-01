Lord Baltimore Elementary School this week celebrated its winners in this year’s Fire Prevention Essay Contest — including seven students who advanced to either the county- or state-level contest.
Two family members of each of the winners in kindergarten through fifth grade were able to attend the awards ceremony — which for Lord Baltimore Principal Pamela Webb was as exciting as the ceremony itself. “It was the first time we were able to invite parents into the building” since early last year, when school buildings closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Webb said.
“We are very proud of all the students that participated,” she said, adding that this year’s student representation at the county and state levels was the highest in recent memory. Seven students advanced to the county level; three won first-place honors at the county competition in Milton on March 28 and will advance to the statewide competition.
“It was a nice ceremony, and then to have seven people advance” was even better, said Millville Volunteer Fire Company President Gregory Hocker.
The winners in the essay and poster contest who went on to compete at the county and state levels are: Hazel Decker, second place, kindergarten; Adalyn Gallagher, third place, second grade; Emma Sheerer, third place, third grade; Jeremiah McBride, first place, special poster, moves on to the state level; Cali Bifano, first place, special essay, moves on to the state level; Mark Cappo, first place essay, fourth grade, moves on to the state level; and Jonah Burkley, third place, fifth grade.
Grade-level winners also included:
- First grade — Zachary Drosdzal, first place; Daren Pino-Carbajal, second place; and Jayce Johnson, third place
- Second grade — Sura Ziskay, second place; and Colton Ryan, third place.
- Third grade — Alexandra O’Neill, second place; and Leah Donnelly, third place.
- Fourth grade — Quinlan Weirmiller, second place; and Caden Buchanan, third place.
- Fifth grade — Marley Everett, second place; and Morgan Schrock, third place.
- Special Poster, K-3 — Jaxon Conner, second place; and Sofia Taylor, third place.
- Special Essay, 4-5 — Leah Chrobot, second place; and Mariah Brennan Gibbs, third place.
The 18 schoolwide winners were each able to celebrate with two members of their families.
“It was just nice to see the students be able to celebrate,” Webb said.
She added that she was grateful to Indian River School District Superintendent Dr. Jack Owens “for giving us permission” to invite families into the building.
“We were so excited,” Webb said.
The families were spread around the school gym to ensure social-distancing guidelines were adhered to, and masks were required.
“You could see the smiles behind the masks,” Webb said.