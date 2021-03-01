Nearly 30 Sussex County teachers were awarded grants through the Carl M. Freeman Foundation’s latest one-time grant opportunity, established in light of the changes and difficulties local schools have experienced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The initiative was launched in January to help fund needs and/or projects teachers and their schools felt would support their students the most. Teachers were asked to submit a brief application, a budget plan and a recommendation signed by a school administrator. A total of 82 applications were submitted from teachers in all nine school districts in Sussex County. A total of 28 teachers received grant funding for their proposed projects, which will impact about 8,000 students, with a total grant investment of $25,000 from the Carl M. Freeman Foundation.
“The response to this grant opportunity was astounding. The number of applications we received is evidence of the needs our students and teachers are experiencing during the pandemic,” said Patti Grimes, executive director of the foundation. “Our Board of Trustees is proud to help support our local educators and community during an incredibly difficult year.”
An advisory board composed of seven employees familiar with Sussex County evaluated the applications and recommended where funding should be awarded based on the needs and projects submitted.
The awardees will use the grants for a variety of projects, such as online and in-classroom libraries, STEM kits for students, basic school supplies and even umbrellas for students who walk to school. Seven of the nine Sussex school districts will receive funding — with 54 percent of grantees being elementary-school teachers, 17 percent high-school teachers, 14 percent middle-school teachers and 9 percent pre-K teachers. Schools receiving grants include Delmar Middle and Senior High schools, Indian River High School, Laurel Elementary School, Lulu Ross Elementary School, Milford Senior High School, West Seaford Elementary School and Woodbridge Early Childhood Education Center.
