The Sussex County Firefighters Association held its awards program for the 2021 Fire Prevention Poster & Essay Contest on Jan. 23. Due to COVID-19-related concerns, the event was split into an event hosted by the Millsboro Fire Company for students in southern Sussex and the Milton Fire Department hosted an event for students in northern Sussex.
“The county firefighters are appreciative to the schools, local fire prevention committees and parents who made this a success even with the challenges of COVID,” representatives said.