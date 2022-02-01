Students from southern Sussex County are honored at an awards event for the 2021 Fire Prevention Poster & Essay Contest. Pictured, from left, are: front, Zach Swayngin; second row, Nathan Rogers, Annabel Pettyjohn, Melissa Davis, Kenna Evans, Abigail Fortney and Illyiah Phillips; and, back row, Charlotte Wilson, Lyla Reese, Maddie Tomlinson, Gia Forston, Coen Moore and Katherine Malone.