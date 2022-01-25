A number of local students have been named to the University of Delaware Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester:
- Diane Counts of Millsboro
- Maricela Zunun Ordaz of Millsboro
- Brianna Henry of Frankford
- Kiara Hall of Millsboro
- Samuel King of Frankford
- Trevor Roe of Ocean View
- John Keller of Selbyville
- Kennedy Butch of Selbyville
- Darshil Patel of Millsboro
- Jared Hudson of Millsboro
- Michael Payan of Selbyville
- Matthew Schrock of Millsboro
- Sydney Pulcinella of Millsboro
- Alec Betters of Ocean View
- Natalie Bolin of Ocean View
- Hunter King of Fenwick Island
- Isabella Osias of Bethany Beach
- George Ward of Bethany Beach
- Jemini McCloskey of Millsboro
- Yan Wu of Selbyville
- Claudia Carey of Ocean View
- Tia Persolio of Millsboro
- Jenna Dean of Ocean View
- Matthew Libby of Millsboro
- Carly Collins of Bethany Beach
- Emily Tharby of Selbyville
- Nicholas Digirolamo of Ocean View
- Kaylee Mason of Millsboro
- Danielle Birnbaum of Ocean View
- Bethany Hall of Millsboro
- Jeffrey Cooper of Ocean View
- Jewel Yanek of Selbyville
- Gabriella Viacara of Frankford
- Kelhan Bailey of Bethany Beach
- Nathaniel McCabe of Frankford
- Trace Theofiles of millsboro
- Bailey Singer of Selbyville
- Trinity Amankwa-Awuah of Millsboro
- Alexa Allen of Millsboro
- Macy Beach of Millsboro
- Sarah Buoni of Millsboro
- Brianna Dulsky of Frankford
- Kaitlyn Kreiser of Millsboro
- Maslyn Behler of Ocean View
- Anna Grace Farnum of Selbyville
- Kilian McCrea of Millsboro
- Robert Argo of Millsboro
- Cade Keeler of Frankford
- Logan Pearson of Millsboro
- Bethany Pasmore of Bethany Beach
- William Thornburg of Millsboro
- Charleigh Redington of Millsboro
- Martina Rexrode of Ocean View
- Rachel Rohman of Millville
- Maya Pallone of Millsboro
- Kaila McCabe of Frankford
- Andrea Ercolino of Millsboro
- Erin Price of Millsboro
- Riley Wagner of Ocean View
- Ana Calles Zamora of Selbyville
- Onaedo Okoye of Millsboro
- Maria Ziethen of Selbyville
- Luis Zunun-Ordaz of Millsboro
- Macey Hamm of Millsboro
- Madison Johnson of Selbyville
- Emily Moran of Ocean View
- Kyle Morris of Millsboro
- Claire Singer of Selbyville
- Victor Tung of Millsboro
- Ethan Forrey of Ocean View
- Isabella Cocuzza of Millsboro
- Whitney Hittle of Millsboro
- Angeliki Rigakos of Ocean View
- Peyton Koch of Selbyville
- Thomas Harris of Selbyville
- Julia Whitney of Millsboro
- Hailey Knight of Millsboro
- Max Sierzenski of Millsboro
- Sydney Dovi of South Bethany
- Victoria Carey of Ocean View
- Logan Snapp of Selbyville
- Anastasia Waryga of Millsboro
- Gary Bush of Millsboro
- Anastasia Barlow of Frankford
- Erika Hallam of Selbyville
- Gavin Caulfield of Frankford
- Brynn Hovatter of Millsboro
- Carolyn Munoz of Millsboro
- Andrew Brown of Ocean View
- Fallon Vande Poele of South Bethany
- Alexandra Gorsuch of Selbyville
- Mya Brenner of Millsboro
- Camille Bello of Millsboro
- Alexandra Hall of Selbyville
- Olivia Hudson of Millsboro
- Kiley Persolio of Millsboro
- Thomas Haskell of Ocean View
- Bethany Snapp of Selbyville
- Zachary Lingenfelter of Selbyville
- Ray Yang of Ocean View
- Jackson Donnelly of Frankford
- Madison Mazon of Long Neck and
- Andrea Araya of Millsboro.
To meet eligibility requirements for the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled full-time and earn a GPA of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale) for the semester.