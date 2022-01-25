University of Delaware UD campus

The University of Delaware's campus is located in Newark.

A number of local students have been named to the University of Delaware Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester:

  • Diane Counts of Millsboro
  • Maricela Zunun Ordaz of Millsboro
  • Brianna Henry of Frankford
  • Kiara Hall of Millsboro
  • Samuel King of Frankford
  • Trevor Roe of Ocean View
  • John Keller of Selbyville
  • Kennedy Butch of Selbyville
  • Darshil Patel of Millsboro
  • Jared Hudson of Millsboro
  • Michael Payan of Selbyville
  • Matthew Schrock of Millsboro
  • Sydney Pulcinella of Millsboro
  • Alec Betters of Ocean View
  • Natalie Bolin of Ocean View
  • Hunter King of Fenwick Island
  • Isabella Osias of Bethany Beach
  • George Ward of Bethany Beach
  • Jemini McCloskey of Millsboro
  • Yan Wu of Selbyville
  • Claudia Carey of Ocean View
  • Tia Persolio of Millsboro
  • Jenna Dean of Ocean View
  • Matthew Libby of Millsboro
  • Carly Collins of Bethany Beach
  • Emily Tharby of Selbyville
  • Nicholas Digirolamo of Ocean View
  • Kaylee Mason of Millsboro
  • Danielle Birnbaum of Ocean View
  • Bethany Hall of Millsboro
  • Jeffrey Cooper of Ocean View
  • Jewel Yanek of Selbyville
  • Gabriella Viacara of Frankford
  • Kelhan Bailey of Bethany Beach
  • Nathaniel McCabe of Frankford
  • Trace Theofiles of millsboro
  • Bailey Singer of Selbyville
  • Trinity Amankwa-Awuah of Millsboro
  • Alexa Allen of Millsboro
  • Macy Beach of Millsboro
  • Sarah Buoni of Millsboro
  • Brianna Dulsky of Frankford
  • Kaitlyn Kreiser of Millsboro
  • Maslyn Behler of Ocean View
  • Anna Grace Farnum of Selbyville
  • Kilian McCrea of Millsboro
  • Robert Argo of Millsboro
  • Cade Keeler of Frankford
  • Logan Pearson of Millsboro
  • Bethany Pasmore of Bethany Beach
  • William Thornburg of Millsboro
  • Charleigh Redington of Millsboro
  • Martina Rexrode of Ocean View
  • Rachel Rohman of Millville
  • Maya Pallone of Millsboro
  • Kaila McCabe of Frankford
  • Andrea Ercolino of Millsboro
  • Erin Price of Millsboro
  • Riley Wagner of Ocean View
  • Ana Calles Zamora of Selbyville
  • Onaedo Okoye of Millsboro
  • Maria Ziethen of Selbyville
  • Luis Zunun-Ordaz of Millsboro
  • Macey Hamm of Millsboro
  • Madison Johnson of Selbyville
  • Emily Moran of Ocean View
  • Kyle Morris of Millsboro
  • Claire Singer of Selbyville
  • Victor Tung of Millsboro
  • Ethan Forrey of Ocean View
  • Isabella Cocuzza of Millsboro
  • Whitney Hittle of Millsboro
  • Angeliki Rigakos of Ocean View
  • Peyton Koch of Selbyville
  • Thomas Harris of Selbyville
  • Julia Whitney of Millsboro
  • Hailey Knight of Millsboro
  • Max Sierzenski of Millsboro
  • Sydney Dovi of South Bethany
  • Victoria Carey of Ocean View
  • Logan Snapp of Selbyville
  • Anastasia Waryga of Millsboro
  • Gary Bush of Millsboro
  • Anastasia Barlow of Frankford
  • Erika Hallam of Selbyville
  • Gavin Caulfield of Frankford
  • Brynn Hovatter of Millsboro
  • Carolyn Munoz of Millsboro
  • Andrew Brown of Ocean View
  • Fallon Vande Poele of South Bethany
  • Alexandra Gorsuch of Selbyville
  • Mya Brenner of Millsboro
  • Camille Bello of Millsboro
  • Alexandra Hall of Selbyville
  • Olivia Hudson of Millsboro
  • Kiley Persolio of Millsboro
  • Thomas Haskell of Ocean View
  • Bethany Snapp of Selbyville
  • Zachary Lingenfelter of Selbyville
  • Ray Yang of Ocean View
  • Jackson Donnelly of Frankford
  • Madison Mazon of Long Neck and
  • Andrea Araya of Millsboro.

To meet eligibility requirements for the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled full-time and earn a GPA of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale) for the semester.