Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) recently announced that two local students have been named to the Summer 2022 President’s List. The summer terms run from May to August. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
Local students named to the President’s List included:
• Eric Thens of Millsboro and
• Michael Bruette of Selbyville.
Southern New Hampshire University is a private, nonprofit institution. SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, N.H.