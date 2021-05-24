Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) this week congratulated three local students on being named to the Winter 2021 President’s List. The winter term runs from January to May. They include Zachary Rogers of Millsboro, Shannon Butner of Frankford and April Taylor of Millsboro.
Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.
Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with an 88-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 150,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, N.H. More information is available at www.snhu.edu.