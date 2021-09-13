Some 2,195 students were named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List at Salisbury University. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher and complete a minimum of 12 credit hours of letter-graded coursework during the semester.

Local students who were named to the SU Dean’s List included:

  • Madison Hogsten of Frankford.
  • Brianna Johnson of Frankford.
  • Emma Kelly of Frankford.
  • Kayler Townsend of Frankford.
  • Paul Townsend of Frankford.
  • Julia Hollenbeck of Millsboro.
  • Abigail Johnson of Millsboro.
  • Christopher Lombardi of Millsboro.
  • Faith McCarty of Millsboro.
  • William Perkins of Millsboro.
  • Elena Quixtan-Mendoza of Millsboro.
  • Melanie Williams of Millsboro.
  • Ivy Wilson of Millsboro.
  • Grace Engel of Selbyville and
  • Lauren Lockfeld of Selbyville.

At Salisbury University, some 7,500 students in 46 undergraduate, 15 graduate and two doctoral programs pursue liberal arts and professional degrees.