Some 2,195 students were named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List at Salisbury University. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher and complete a minimum of 12 credit hours of letter-graded coursework during the semester.
Local students who were named to the SU Dean’s List included:
- Madison Hogsten of Frankford.
- Brianna Johnson of Frankford.
- Emma Kelly of Frankford.
- Kayler Townsend of Frankford.
- Paul Townsend of Frankford.
- Julia Hollenbeck of Millsboro.
- Abigail Johnson of Millsboro.
- Christopher Lombardi of Millsboro.
- Faith McCarty of Millsboro.
- William Perkins of Millsboro.
- Elena Quixtan-Mendoza of Millsboro.
- Melanie Williams of Millsboro.
- Ivy Wilson of Millsboro.
- Grace Engel of Selbyville and
- Lauren Lockfeld of Selbyville.
At Salisbury University, some 7,500 students in 46 undergraduate, 15 graduate and two doctoral programs pursue liberal arts and professional degrees.