Lebanon Valley College recently congratulated more than 700 students named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester. Dean’s list students must maintain a GPA of at least 3.4 out of 4.0.
Local students named to the list include:
- Zachary Tucker of Fenwick Island. Tucker, a graduate of Century High School, is pursuing a master of business administration degree at The Valley.
- Shelby Hoke of Millsboro. Hoke, a graduate of Sussex Technical High School, is pursuing a doctorate in physical therapy at The Valley.
