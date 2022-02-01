The University of Rhode Island recently announced its Fall 2021 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List represent nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries.
To be included on the Dean’s List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades that are GPA-applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades that are GPA-applicable earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.
To view the entire Dean’s List, visit: uri.edu/academics/deans-list/
Local students named to the Dean’s List include:
- McKenna O’Donnell of Millsboro and
- Isaac Scarborough of Millsboro.
Founded in 1892, the University of Rhode Island is the principal public flagship research and graduate institution in Rhode Island. Its 14,300 undergraduate students and more than 2,700 graduate students represent 48 states and 76 countries across the globe, with 203 academic programs. To learn more, visit uri.edu.