More than 1,500 York College of Pennsylvania Students were named to the Dean's List for the Spring 2021 semester, including local students Claire Ortlip of Millville, a sophomore early elementary/special education major; and Gregory Tetzloff, also of Millville, a senior accounting major.
Established in 1787, York College of Pennsylvania is a private, four-year college located in the city of York on 190 acres. The College is known for its focus on experiential learning and community engagement, serving more than 4,000 undergraduate and more than 300 graduate students in more than 70 baccalaureate majors, along with more than 20 graduate and professional programs. The college is home to 23 NCAA III Division sports teams and more than 30 intramural sports.