A total of 16,470 students enrolled during the 2020 spring semester at the University of Alabama were named to the Dean’s List, with an academic record of 3.5 or above, or the President’s List, with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s), including two local students.
The UA Dean’s and President’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
Among the local students named to the lists were: Hayden McWilliams of Fenwick Island, who was named to the UA President’s List; and Madison Nickel of Millsboro, who was named to the UA Dean’s List.
The University of Alabama is that state’s oldest and largest public institution of higher education.