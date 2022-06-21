More than 1400 students were recently named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List at York College of Pennsylvania. To be eligible for the honor, a student must be registered for at least 12 academic credit hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher.
Local students named to the list included Gregory Tetzloff of Millville, Class of 2022, accounting major; Claire Ortlip of Millville, Class of 2023, marketing major; Ian Shaubach of Ocean View, Class of 2024, business administration major; and Lauren Grow of Selbyville, Class of 2022, an intelligence analysis major.
Additionally, the college reported that Tetzloff had graduated Summa Cum Laude, with a bachelor’s degree in accounting.
Established in 1787, York College of Pennsylvania is a private, four-year college located in the city of York, with 3,500 undergraduate and more than 400 graduate students in more than 70 baccalaureate majors, along with more than 30 professional graduate degree and certificate programs. The college has 24 NCAA III Division sports teams and offers more than 30 intramural sports.