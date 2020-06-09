More than 1,700 students were recently named to the Dean’s List at York College of Pennsylvania. To be eligible for the honor, a student must be registered for at least 12 academic credit hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher.
Local students named to the Dean’s List included Lauren Grow of Selbyville and Gregory Tetzloff of Millville.
