A number of local students have been named to the University of Delaware Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester. To meet eligibility requirements for the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled full-time and earn a GPA of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale) for the semester. Students making the UD Dean’s List include:
• Bethany Beach — Sara Binkley, Joseph Linthicum, Lindsay Mann, Allison Walsh and Scarlett Wyrick;
• Dagsboro — Madison Killen;
• Fenwick Island — Bridget Langan and Chloe Pilkerton;
• Frankford — Gavin Clattenburg, Brianna Dulsky, Grant Gano, Dylan Hudson, Jarrett Joseph, Cade Keeler, Nathaniel McCabe, Priya Patel, Kenya Purnell, Paige Troublefield, Dallas Tucker and Gabriella Viacara;
• Millsboro — Trinity Amankwa-Awuah, Robert Argo, Madelynn Bacon, Macy Beach, Michael Boucher, David Brazell, Sarah Buoni, Taylor Deacon, Hailey DeCelles, Brianna Dorey, Shania Fuhrman, Luis Garcia Osorio, Bethany Hall, Kiara Hall, Macey Hamm, Camryn Hinton, Jared Hudson, Leah Kneller, Kaitlyn Kreiser, Matthew Libby, MILLSBORO Kaylee Mason, Hayley McCabe, Kathleen Mooney, Connor Morrow, Julia Munoz, Brandon Nixon, Onaedo Okoye, Darshil Patel, Tia Persolio, Carly Precht, Brandon Rather, Charleigh Redington, Adamari Rodriguez, Matthew Schrock, Cole Statler, Stephanie Tapia, Dwight Tingle, Daysi Torres-Vanegas, Daniel Tull, William White and Cindy Zheng;
• Millville — Sheryl Ariste, Matthew Caldwell, Hannah Gentry, Brandon Horton, Rachel Rohman and Bailey Singer;
• Ocean View — Alec Betters, Danielle Birnbaum, Travis Haskell, Madison Lively, Natalie Mullen, Alexa Pats, Meghan Paulus, Martina Rexrode, Sarah Roehl, Riley Wagner and Samantha Whelen; and
• Selbyville — Skylar Balascio, Ryan Bryson, Kennedy Butch, Ethan Call, Ana Calles Zamora, Alex Carey, Walker Chavatel, John Douds, Andrea Elsby, Emma Engel, John Keller, Matthew Lyons, Nikola Melnsvarka, Juana Pascual Francisco, Michael Payan, Victoria Shaner, Joshua Simpson, Lauren Smith, Emily Tharby, Madison Thune, selbyville Alexis Webb, Taylor Woodington, Yan Wu and Maria Ziethen.