Some 83 Sussex County students were named to the Dean’s List at Salisbury University for the spring 2020 semester. Among them were a number of local students.
They included:
• Melanie Brandt and Ishmael Willey of Dagsboro;
• Aline Check-Guzman, Madison Hogsten, Brianna Johnson, Paul Townsend II and Elijah Wharton of Frankford;
• Laura Brown, Clarissa Fiedler, Brianna Gilkenson, Kyle Hickman, Robert Hollenbeck, Faith McCarty, Alexandra Mills, Trayona Nock and Melanie Williams of Millsboro;
• Kira Ziskay of Millville;
• McKenzie Johnson, Nicholas Murphy and Marette Zorn of Ocean View;
• Michael Corcoran, Briana Giansanti, Elizabeth Lopez, Volha Panco and Alexa Lynn Shoultes of Selbyville.
For more information, call (410) 543-6030 or visit the SU website at www.salisbury.edu./eof.