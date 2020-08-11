Some 83 Sussex County students were named to the Dean’s List at Salisbury University for the spring 2020 semester. Among them were a number of local students.

They included:

• Melanie Brandt and Ishmael Willey of Dagsboro;

• Aline Check-Guzman, Madison Hogsten, Brianna Johnson, Paul Townsend II and Elijah Wharton of Frankford;

• Laura Brown, Clarissa Fiedler, Brianna Gilkenson, Kyle Hickman, Robert Hollenbeck, Faith McCarty, Alexandra Mills, Trayona Nock and Melanie Williams of Millsboro;

• Kira Ziskay of Millville;

• McKenzie Johnson, Nicholas Murphy and Marette Zorn of Ocean View;

• Michael Corcoran, Briana Giansanti, Elizabeth Lopez, Volha Panco and Alexa Lynn Shoultes of Selbyville.

For more information, call (410) 543-6030 or visit the SU website at www.salisbury.edu./eof.