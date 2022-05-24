Two local students achieved the Dean’s List at Belmont University for the Spring 2022 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours (exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses this semester) and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C (inclusive of audit, pass/fail courses and zero-credit courses).
The students were Erin Hudson of Frankford and Luke Simonsen.
Located two miles from downtown Nashville, Tenn., Belmont University consists of nearly 8,800 students who come from every state and 33 countries. “Belmont brings together the best of liberal arts and professional education in a Christ-centered and student-focused community of learning and service. As a campus that aims to ‘Let Hope Abound,’ the university is committed to producing graduates who are ‘hope inspiring, character forming, future shaping, community engaging and bridge building people.’ The university has 115 areas of undergraduate study, 41 master’s programs and five doctoral degrees. For more information, visit www.belmont.edu.