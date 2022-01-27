Catherine Bunting from Selbyville Middle School, and Desmond Davis and Maria Guttierez-Carcamo from Southern Delaware School of the Arts, also in Selbyville, were named to the All-State Junior Choir this year. The Indian River School District Board of Education congratulated the students and their music teachers, who were presented to them last Monday by IRSD Superintendent Jay T. Owens.
SDSA Principal Travis Bowers made note in his introductions that the competitive choir involves a great deal of rehearsal and is a true mark of excellence for these students.
Davis was also selected to the All-State Junior Band this year.
The Delaware Music Educators Association hosts the choir and band events. The choir audition includes four parts, both written and singing, with each student required to sing in their key using the same song.
They are graded for tone quality, intonation, rhythm and tempo, diction and phrasing, as well as their vocal range. Students auditioning receive points for these qualities and are offered two attempts to sing the piece, according to Sara Gaines of Wilmington Friends School, who coordinates junior choir for the DMEA this year.
For Junior Band, Davis was required to play a piece of music and had similar tough judging standards. The rehearsals for Junior Band members are taking place at Dover High School.
The Junior Band performance is Saturday, March 26, at Dover High School. The All-State Junior Band Concert will begin at 6 p.m. with a 5:30 p.m. call time for musicians. Tickets to the concerts will be available by advance purchase only. No tickets will be sold at the door. The cost is $7 per person.
Senior Choir Members for Sussex County have rehearsals taking place this week at Cape Henlopen High School.
The performance for Senior Choir is Saturday, Feb. 5, at Seaford High School. The Treble Choir concert will begin at 5 p.m. with a 4:30 p.m. call time for singers. The Mixed Choir concert will begin at 7 p.m. with a 6:30 p.m. call time for singers.